Erie anchor dies at 42

An Erie, Pennsylvania, anchor has died at 42.

Emily Matson, who has been at sister stations WICU and WSEE for 17 years, died after stepping in front of an oncoming train, according to local sources.

Her death has been tentatively ruled a suicide.

Matson originally produced morning newscasts before becoming an on-air crime reporter. She eventually became co-anchor of the station’s 7 and 11 p.m. newscasts.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or 800-273-TALK (8255) or chat online or via WhatsApp. You can also text HOME to 741741.