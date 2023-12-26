We now know when Amazon will add advertising to its Prime Video offering

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Amazon has confirmed when its Prime Video offering will start showing ads unless subscribers pony up extra money.

Jan. 29, 2024, has been announced as the date that Prime Video will begin showing ads to all existing and new users of its streaming video platform.

Prime Video is sold both as part of the broader Amazon Prime membership program, which costs $14.99 a month or $139 a year, or on its own for $8.99 a month.

Starting Jan. 29, it will cost an extra $2.99 a month to remove ads from the offering.

This means that users wanting to keep their memberships the same as they currently are will have to pay $17.98 a month to get all Prime benefits or $11.98 a month for just an ad-free Prime Video subscription. That results in about $36 in extra revenue for Amazon per year per subscriber.

The ad-supported model is planned for United States, Great Britain, Germany and Canada initially, with France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia expected later in 2024.

It wasn’t immediately clear how often ads would appear or if they will be skippable, though it’s a common model to make viewers watch up to a few minutes of non-skippable ads per hour of content.

The change will not affect Amazon’s FAST Freevee streaming platform, which is completely free but users are forced to watch ads. There is no option to remove ads from Freevee.

The change comes as increasing competition and content costs are rocking an already delicate streaming industry faced with worries of churn rates, a cluttered marketplace and increasing costs.

Many other big names in streaming, including Netflix, Max and Disney+, have all introduced ad-supported plans that make the monthly subscription fee lower than ad-free options. Paramount+ and its predecessor CBS All Access, has used the model since its debut in 2014.

This move is, in part, driven by the need to make price-conscious consumers who have to subscribe to multiple streaming services to enjoy all the content they want, less likely to cancel or pause memberships.

By generating revenue from advertising, streamers presumably hope to maintain similar revenue streams without raising prices to consumers.

That said, the market for streaming advertising is a bit murky. The model appeals to some advertisers because they can pay on an actual CPM model, meaning they pay a predictable rate each time their ad runs, rather than a more estimate-driven model under traditional linear broadcast TV.

However, initial hopes that streaming ads could be highly targeted have been at least partially blocked due to privacy concerns, leaving many streamers to only let advertisers target based on limited datapoints.

The result is that many streamers are filled with more with promos and house ads (or simply skipping commercial breaks altogether). Paid streaming advertising still tends to feature many of the same big names seen on broadcast TV advertising, often high-margin businesses such as insurance, mobile phones and health and beauty products who often rely more on brand awareness strategies than immediate sales.

Meanwhile, streamers are also experimenting with a variety of new advertising formats, including shoppable advertising, virtual product placement and interactive ads, to leverage the advantages streaming can offer over traditional video ads.

Research also shows that the approach of paying less in exchange for watching more ads appeals to consumers. One study suggests that at least 3 in 5 consumers are willing to watch ads to save $4 to $5 a month on a service.