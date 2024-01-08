CNN adds Kyung Lah to investigative team

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Kyung Lah has been named senior investigative correspondent at CNN, joining the network’s award-winning investigative team.

Most recently, Lah served as a senior national correspondent covering the 2024 presidential campaign. In recent years, she has extensively covered the disinformation surrounding the results of the 2020 presidential election and the state-level efforts to authorize the election results.

Her reporting across Arizona, Wisconsin, Nevada, Michigan and Pennsylvania was recognized by the Walter Cronkite Awards for excellence in television political journalism in 2023.

Lah was also a part of the CNN team recognized with a Columbia du Pont Award for their coverage of the war in Ukraine in 2022.

Prior to that, Lah covered the 2020 presidential race, focusing on then-candidates for the Democratic nomination Sen. Kamala Harris and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. As the US grappled with Covid-19, Lah pivoted to cover the economic impact of the pandemic on everyday Americans and her report on a Houston family’s eviction went viral, humanizing the financial strain many faced.

She previously served as the Tokyo correspondent for CNN.

In March 2011, Lah was in Tokyo as the 9.0 earthquake struck Japan and she covered the resulting tsunami and the nuclear disaster at Fukushima. Lah has reported extensively throughout East Asia, reporting stories of conflict and human struggle from China, Korea, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Pakistan. Lah has interviewed numerous Japanese prime ministers as well as leaders from China and Pakistan.

Lah has also served as a national correspondent for CNN Newsource based out of Washington, DC. She reported on live breaking news events from the nation’s capital for more than 1,000 Newsource partner stations around the world.

Lah graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. She was born in Seoul, South Korea and raised in Chicago and is currently based in Los Angeles.