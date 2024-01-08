Mehdi Hasan departs MSNBC

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

MSNBC host has Mehdi Hasan announced that he has left the network following the cancellation of his namesake show.

His announcement, made Jan. 7, 2024, comes after a Nov. 30, 2023, announcement that MSNBC would cancel his weekend show along with a string of other schedule and host changes.

The network had originally said it was going to keep him on as a political analyst and fill-in anchor.

Hasan doesn’t have any firm plans for what’s next yet.

“Yes, I’ve decided to leave. To be clear, I am so proud; so, so proud of what we’ve achieved on this show, on this network. And I can’t thank you enough for tuning in and for your support and for your feedback. But as I say, New Year, new plans,” he noted at the end of his Jan. 7 show.

“The Mehdi Hasan Show” originally launched in October 2020 as a streaming-only offering on Peacock but began appearing on MSNBC in 2021.