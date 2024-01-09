CBS Sports to broadcast Super Bowl LVIII in 4K HDR and 1080p HDR

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS Sports will deliver Super Bowl LVIII in 1080p High Dynamic Range (HDR) and 4K HDR for the first time.

The 1080p HDR feed will be available across most platforms with the 4K HDR feed available on certain MVPDs and vMVPDs. A complete list of distributors supporting the 4K HDR feed has not yet been released.

Fox Sports presented Super Bowl LVII in 2023 and LIV in 2020 in 4K, however, they utilized upconverted deliveries.

Along with the game, the pregame, halftime and postgame show will also be delivered in 1080p HDR and 4K HDR.

CBS Sports notes the enhanced presentation with “HDR expands the ability of a television set to better display detail in shadow and bright scenes. Wide Color Gamut (WCG) enables a display to present a broader and more vivid range of colors. Together, HDR and WCG offer viewers a brighter and more colorful viewing experience. These technologies, combined with enhanced display formats such as 1080p and 4K, will allow CBS Sports to deliver a truly realistic football presentation for Super Bowl LVIII viewers with capable television setups.”