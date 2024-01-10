TAG Video Systems, Amagi partner on FAST, broadcast monitoring

TAG Video Systems and Amagi have partnered to bring their suite of cloud SaaS offerings to content owners publishing FAST channels and deploying broadcast platforms.

The arrangement reflects Amagi’s goal to provide customers with cutting edge monitoring to control and protect the value of new revenue streams as the Company’s support for live digital linear channels grows. TAG’s solution seamlessly integrates into Amagi cloud and SaaS technologies expanding its scope of operations with support for new delivery protocols, opening doors to new business models, and enriching its Quality of Service for customers. The initial launch of this integration is leveraging TAG’s easy to use APIs to allow Amagi to efficiently monitor substantial amounts of streams for key customers.

Ziv Mor, Chief Growth Officer at TAG Video Systems, commented, “Our collaboration with Amagi demonstrates the adaptability of the TAG platform, easily integrating sophisticated monitoring capabilities into a wide scope of formats and delivery protocols. We’re confident that our combined efforts will give Amagi’s customers the tools they need to keep up with the industry’s most advanced technologies, keep them ahead of the competition, and drive their business strategies.”

Srinivasan KA, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer at Amagi, stated, “We are excited to collaborate with TAG Video Systems, a true industry leader known for its excellence in real-time media performance monitoring. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering the highest level of service to our customers. TAG’s advanced all-software and cloud native technology will allow us to offer our clients more accurate and reliable services. and exceed their expectations.”

As this collaboration progresses, both TAG and Amagi are poised to explore deeper integrations and develop innovative solutions for the media industry.