Ross Video highlighting AV tech at ISE 2024

Ross Video, a global leader in video production technology, announced it will make its debut at ISE 2024, the world’s leading audiovisual and systems integration exhibition taking place in Barcelona from January 30 to February 2, 2024. Located at Stand 5J880 in Hall 5, Ross will be showcasing its latest end-to-end corporate solutions.

Leveraging decades of experience in broadcasting, Ross empowers organizations to deliver high-quality video content both internally to engage employees and externally to reach wider audiences.

Ross’ corporate end-to-end solutions will take center stage, find out how organizations are leveraging powerful technology to enable better communication, live events, conference rooms, e-learning and power hyper connected facilities.

There will also be a focus on Ross’ latest meeting room control system, Quorum, PTZ cameras, and X300/350 Pan/Tilt Heads – which enable broadcast quality video production from organizations across the globe.

In addition, Oscar Juste, Senior Vice-President of Global Sales at Ross Video, will be sharing his expertise and industry insight at the ISE Content Production & Distribution Summit on Wednesday, 31 January 2024. The panel will explore the strategies and technologies used behind the creation, management and distribution of video content.

The Ross Video product and solutions showcase at ISE 2024 will include:

Quorum Meeting Control

Quorum is Ross’ latest Meeting Control solution, designed to provide governments, legislators and corporations with broadcast-quality production, automated multi-camera control, professional graphics and intuitive touch controls. It’s a powerful system that requires little to no training or technical background and can be up and running in a matter of hours.

PTZ Cameras

Powering live broadcasts from board rooms, meeting suites, classrooms and beyond, the Ross PTZ-12G and PTZ-NDI deliver all of the high-end features of a UHD pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera within a production budget. The result is a high-performance PTZ camera that is easier to deploy, integrate and operate than anything before in its class.

Advertisement

X300/350 Pan/Tilt Heads

X-Series pan-tilt heads are perfect for remote camera applications where the flexibility, quality and performance of a separate head, camera, and lens solution are necessary to capture high-quality images. The X350 and X300 offer a class-leading 6.8 kg (15 lbs) payload capacity and are capable of handling practically any ENG or BOX camera and lens combination.

“ISE 2024 is an ideal opportunity for us to connect with both new and existing customers, sharing solutions that empower the next evolution of video communication and distribution,” said Mark Gardner, Director of Sales in EMEA. “Visitors to our stand will see that video and AV production infrastructure can deliver professional quality content while achieving sustainability goals, leveraging cloud flexibility and streamlined workflows.”