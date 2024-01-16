NBCUniversal, Roku partner on nine new FAST channels

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

NBCUniversal and Roku launched nine new entertainment and sports channels in the US from NBCUniversal’s TV and streaming portfolio and the NBCUniversal Global TV Distribution library on The Roku Channel.

FAST Channels now available include:

GolfPass: GolfPass brings together thousands of lessons from the game’s biggest instructors, exclusive series, GOLF Channel news and features, and more.

Universal Westerns: Cowboys, gunslingers, and outlaws roam the wild west in these series. Viewers can get swept away by classic tales of heroism and family adventure set against scenic frontier backdrops, such as The Virginian and Tales of Wells Fargo among many others.

American Crimes: Explore the dark side of the American dream and life behind bars, featuring award-winning series American Greed and Lockup.

The Lone Ranger: The masked cowboy known as the Lone Ranger, and his trusty accomplice Tonto, fight for justice in the wild west.

Top Chef Vault: Bravo’s Top Chef Vault has a rotating library to catch up on and learn the latest in sous-vide, gastronomy and more from the ultimate food competition show.

Made in Chelsea: Follow the lives and loves of the socially elite 20-somethings who live in some of London’s most exclusive post codes.

Advertisement

Oxygen True Crime Archives: Oxygen True Crime Archives is home to deep dives into infamous cases and binge-watching original series.

Bravo Vault: From Shahs of Sunset to Flipping Out, Bravo Vault immerses viewers in high-sheen content and drama.

Lassie: Join Lassie, the Martin family’s beloved canine, and her human animal companions as they embark on adventures in the Emmy-winning series.