Shoppable, interactive television ads gain momentum among consumers

A recent survey conducted by LG Ad Solutions has revealed insights into consumer behavior and preferences in the realm of connected TV (CTV) and cross-screen advertising.

The study, titled “The Shoppable TV Report: 2024 and Beyond,” surveyed over 1,200 US consumers to understand their attitudes towards “shoppable” TV advertisements and their purchasing habits. Key findings from the survey indicate a strong consumer interest in interactive advertising features.

Approximately 53% of CTV users expressed a desire for TV advertisements to offer a quick option to purchase products directly. Additionally, 63% of respondents showed interest in being able to view store or brand inventory through their TV.

Tony Marlow of LG Ad Solutions, commented on the findings, stating that most CTV users are looking for a TV experience that not only provides entertainment but also enables easy product purchasing. He emphasized the evolving nature of television from a passive medium to a dynamic platform for engagement, interaction, and shopping.

The survey further notes that TV advertisements significantly influence consumer shopping decisions, with 81% of CTV users acknowledging this impact. Moreover, 63% often discover new brands and products through TV ads. In the past three months, 47% of respondents have made a purchase after viewing a TV advertisement. These purchases were predominantly completed using mobile phones (56%), followed by laptops/desktops (45%), in-store (31%), tablets (31%), and directly through CTV (29%).

Another significant finding from the survey is the consumer response to QR codes in TV advertisements. Around 70% of viewers favor TV ad creatives that include a QR code. Within the next 12 months, 62% of respondents are open to scanning a QR code from a TV ad, and 38% are likely to make a purchase following such an action. However, for QR codes to be more effective, personalization is key. The main reason consumers reported not scanning QR codes is due to a lack of interest in the product or brand (70%). Other reasons include the ad not appearing for long enough (21%), the unavailability of a phone/tablet (13%), not knowing how to scan a QR code (10%), and the absence of a discount code (8%).

The survey also identifies specific product categories that show high engagement and purchase intention potential with shoppable TV ads. These include Clothing/Apparel and Electronics, with Grocery/CPG, Restaurants, and TV/Film also presenting significant opportunities for purchase intention using QR codes in creative advertisements.

In conclusion, Marlow highlighted the necessity for advertisers to focus on accurate audience targeting to enhance relevance, which is the primary motivator for consumers to engage with or purchase after seeing a TV ad. He emphasized the importance of leveraging niche audience datasets for creating personalized and interactive shoppable ad experiences within CTV environments, thereby improving engagement and outcomes for both advertisers and consumers.

