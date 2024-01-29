From TikTok to YouTube: Diverse platform use among Gen Z, survey finds

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The latest findings from Hub Entertainment Research’s 2023 “Video Redefined” report highlight a shift in content consumption habits among Gen Z, underscoring their diverse use of digital platforms.

Being the first to grow up with smartphones, this generation displays a remarkably eclectic appetite for entertainment, engaging equally across gaming, social media, and non-premium video as much as traditional TV and movies.

Key Findings:

1. Smartphone Dominance in Viewing Habits: Smartphones are the preferred device for Gen Z when it comes to watching videos, with usage nearly doubling that of traditional MVPD set-top boxes.

2. Competitive Entertainment Landscape: For Gen Z, gaming, non-premium video, and social media are as prevalent as traditional TV and movies. This is in contrast to viewers over 35, who still predominantly consume traditional TV, though a third of them report an increasing engagement with non-premium video.

3. Rise in Non-Premium Video Consumption: While Gen Z leads in consuming non-premium video content—nearly two hours a day—older demographics are also increasing their consumption, especially for news and current affairs.

4. Platform Preferences Across Age Groups: YouTube remains a universal platform across age groups. However, Gen Z shows a higher inclination towards Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat, with usage rates significantly higher than those 35 and older.

5. Distinctive Roles of Social Platforms: Users acknowledge the unique offerings of different social video platforms. TikTok is favored for short, trendy content, whereas YouTube is the go-to for more informative material.

The survey’s senior consultant, Mark Loughney, commented on the evolving landscape, noting that traditional media companies face challenges in engaging younger audiences. He suggests that instead of attempting to reclaim time from non-traditional platforms, media companies should consider leveraging social media to deliver premium content to Gen Z audiences.

This comprehensive survey was conducted among 1,900 U.S. consumers aged 13-74 with broadband access.

Conducted in December 2023, the study delved into various aspects of digital content consumption, including preferred types of content, viewing habits, and device usage. Hub Entertainment Research, celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, has been at the forefront of analyzing how technological advancements influence entertainment consumption patterns, covering trends in TV, movies, gaming, music, podcasts, and social video since 2013.