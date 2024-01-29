Dr. Phil’s new network announces key talent hires

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Dr. Phil McGraw’s new faith-based Merit Street Media cable channel has announced some talent hires for its “news”-based programming.

“Morning on Merit Street” will be co-hosted by former KPRC anchor Dominique Sachse and Fanchon Stinger from WXIN in Indianapolis.

Kris Gutierrez, also from KPRC, is set to serve as senior anchor for “The News on Merit Street” with co-hosts Lyndsay Keith, a current Liberty Broadcast Network personality, and Loni Coombs, a former prosecutor who has appeared as a legal analyst of “Access Hollywood” and “Dr. Phil.”

Sachse left KPRC in October 2021 and has since been working as an independent content creator. Gutierrez left the station in 2022.

For his part, McGraw is planning a return to television with “Dr. Phil Primetime.”

After announcing the abrupt end of his popular daytime syndicated talk show in early 2023, McGraw announced a partnership with Christian broadcast Trinity Broadcasting Network in October 2023.

McGraw and the network are teaming to launch Merit Street Media, a separate network from TBN’s existing offering that will be distributed via pay-TV providers and over the air via TBN-owned or partner stations covering at least 65 million households at launch.

Advertisement

It will also offer distribution via FAST providers.