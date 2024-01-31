Kendis Gibson lands at WPIX New York

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

WPIX in New York has hired Kendis Gibson as an anchor for its 4 and 5 p.m. newscasts.

Gibson was most recently an anchor at WFOR in Miami, where he anchored the station’s morning and noon newscasts, as well as duties on its regional streamer CBS News Miami. He joined the station in early 2022.

Gibson disappeared from air, however, and his bio was removed from the station site by the end of 2022.

Prior to that, he anchored weekends for MSNBC and ABC News‘ “World News Now.”

When he left MSNBC, he said he was glad to be exiting what he called the “hyper-partisan” landscape of cable news.

WPIX, a CW affiliate owned by Nexstar, offers a news-heavy schedule. Gibson’s anchor slots are the first two in the station’s evening block of newscasts.

He also worked at CNN, CBS News and WJLA.

Gibson was born in Belize and was raised in Brooklyn.

