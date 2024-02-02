WGN Chicago names replacement for retiring Tom Skilling

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Chicago’s WGN has announced its pick to replace retiring legendary chief meteorologist Tom Skilling.

Demetrius Ivory, who joined the Nexstar-owned station in 2013, will take over from Skilling after he retired Feb. 28, 2024.

Thanks to 2024 being a leap year, Ivory will start appearing in his new role Feb. 29, 2024.

““I’m so excited for Demetrius,” commented Skilling in the station’s article on the announcement. “Through weather stormy, sunny, and everything in between, Demetrius has delivered accurate, compelling forecasts. He has a huge rapport with the audience. I’ve been honored to have him by my side during severe breaking weather coverage over this past decade. I wish him my sincerest congratulations. He will be fantastic!”

Plans call for Ivory to appear during the station’s 4 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. He currently appears during the station’s midday and 4 p.m. shows.

“I’ve called Chicago home for over a decade,” Ivory is quoted as saying. “I’ve seen all sorts of weather — the good, the bad, the ugly and the REALLY ugly. I’m thrilled to be leading the storied WGN-TV weather team and in helping our viewers to navigate our ever-changing weather. It’s been an honor to work closely with an icon such as Tom, and I’m grateful to him for his leadership and guidance over these many years.”

Ivory has a degree in atmospheric sciences from The Ohio State University and previously worked at WOHL in Lima, Ohio, WYTV in Youngstown, Ohio, and WTAE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Skilling, who announced his retirement in October 2023, has spent 45 years at WGN, becoming a household name in the Chicagoland area.

Over the years, Skilling became known for his passion of delivering forecasts that not only told viewers what to expect from the skies, but also the science behind it. In addition to his television work, he is well-known throughout the fields of meteorology and climate studies, contributing his knowledge and experience at conferences, special events and educational events nationwide.