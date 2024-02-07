L.A. NBC, Telemundo hosting Senate debate

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Los Angeles‘ NBC- and Telemundo-owned stations are co-hosting a live debate for candidates for one of California’s U.S. senate seats.

KNBC, known as NBC Los Angeles, and Spanish-language KVEA, known as Telemundo 52, will both host the event Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, beginning at 6 p.m. Pacific time on the Universal Studios Hollywood Lot.

Democratic U.S. Congressional Reps. Adam Schiff, Barbara Lee, and Katie Porter, and retired professional baseball player, Steve Garvey, a Republican, have accepted invitations to participate.

As part of the stations’ commitment to inform Southern California audiences, the debate will be presented commercial-free in English on NBC4 and Spanish on Telemundo 52. The debate will be simulcast throughout the state on NBC-owned stations NBC Bay Area, KNTV, and NBC 7 San Diego, KNSD, and Telemundo-owned stations Telemundo 48 Area de la Bahía, KSTS, Telemundo 33 Sacramento, KSCO, Telemundo 51 Fresno, KNSO and Telemundo 20 San Diego, KUAN, as well as on Hearst’s NBC affiliate KCRA in Sacramento.

NBC4 News Anchor Colleen Williams, NBC4 Chief Political Reporter Conan Nolan and Noticiero Telemundo 52 News Anchor Alejandra Ortíz will moderate the debate, which will cover a wide range of critical issues impacting the diverse state of California.

“This is only the second time since 1992 that California has had a US Senate race without an incumbent,” said Todd Mokhtari, president and general manager, Telemundo 52 and NBC4 in a statement. “That is why we felt it is important to host this debate commercial-free and make it accessible in two languages so voters can better understand the candidates’ position on the issues facing our state and our nation during a critical election year.”

The debate will be held in partnership with Loyola Marymount University, which seeks to inspire its students to listen, engage and vote. LMU students will ask questions of the candidates to ignite dialogue and promote civil engagement among and within colleges and universities.

Representing LMU as a contributor on debate night will be Dr. Fernando J. Guerra, professor of political science and Chicana/o studies and founding director of the Thomas and Dorothy Leavey Center for the Study of Los Angeles.

In addition to being available on the broadcast channels, the live event will stream on nbcla.com, telemundo52.com, on the free NBCLA and Telemundo 52 mobile apps and on the stations’ free local news streaming channels NBC Los Angeles News, Noticias Telemundo California, NBC Bay Area News, and NBC San Diego News which are accessible on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Samsung TV Plus.