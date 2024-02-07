Studio Technologies releases announcer’s consoles

Studio Technologies, manufacturer of high-quality audio, video, and fiber-optic solutions, announces the release of its new Model 214A, 215A, and 216A Announcer’s Consoles. The three units are designed to serve as the audio control center for announcers, commentators, and production personnel. The Model 214A, 215A, and 216A incorporate upgraded capability and performance while maintaining compatibility with the well-regarded Model 214, 215 and 216 products. The new units continue to offer excellent audio performance while enhancing reliability and supporting configurations of all features using the STcontroller software application. In addition, the VenueView real-time monitoring features of STcontroller are also supported.

The Model 214A, 215A, and 216A Announcer’s Consoles are suitable for numerous applications including on-air television sports broadcasting, stadium announcement, and corporate AV. All three consoles are compatible with broadcast and audio system environments that utilize Dante® audio-over-Ethernet technology. An Ethernet connection with Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) is all that’s required to make a Model 214A, 215A, or 216A part of a sophisticated, networked audio system. Add a microphone and pair of headphones (or a broadcast headset) and the installation is complete. Whether it’s the on-air audio, the talkback audio, or the headphone cue feed, superior audio quality is always maintained.

“We are excited to introduce these upgraded announcer’s consoles,” says Gordon Kapes, President of Studio Technologies. “Using the STcontroller software application, an enhanced range of configuration choices allow the desired operating parameters to be easily selected. While flexible to configure, the user is presented with an easy-to-understand set of controls and indicators. Audio performance continues to be excellent and suitable for virtually any event.”

The Model 214A’s two pushbutton switches, Model 215A’s three pushbutton switches, and Model 216A’s four pushbutton switches allow the user to control the main and talkback audio output channels. On all models, one pushbutton switch controls the status of the Dante main transmitter (output) channel. This is the audio channel intended for on-air, announcement, or other primary uses. The Model 214A, 215A, and 216A’s pushbutton switches utilize gold-plated contacts for reliable long-term operation and include backlighting using white LEDs. Three rotary controls allow the user to adjust the content and level of the 2-channel headphone output. The Model 216A can also serve as a 4-channel IFB (interrupted foldback or talent cueing) main station for remote production (REMI) applications. That unit will integrate all on-air, talkback, and cue audio signal routing in one compact package.

Available free of charge from Studio Technologies, the STcontroller software application allows production personnel to quickly and easily configure the capabilities of the Model 214A, 215A, and 216A to meet an application’s exact needs. STcontroller is offered in versions that are compatible with the WinOS® and macOS® operating systems.