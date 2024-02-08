Bryan Bray joins Chyron as general manager of venues

Chyron has announced the appointment of Bryan A. Bray as general manager of venues. Leveraging his deep experience as a live sports and entertainment production specialist, Bray will partner with Chyron product managers and oversee a growing sales and support team dedicated to working closely with enterprise venue clients to ensure their needs and vision are part of ongoing product development.

“I can’t wait to introduce our team to the venue market, as these industry professionals all have a background in running venues and working within live sports,” said Bray. “Together, we’re here to listen to customers’ feedback and provide products that they can count on, along with the support needed to address their challenges and an understanding of their work so we can help them do their job better. It’s a competitive market, and that benefits everyone — the industry, our clients, and us. Our goal is to be the company that steps up with the know-how and dedication to deliver what our clients need to put together a great show for the fans sitting in a stadium.”

With more than 34 years of experience in the live sports and entertainment industry, Bray has worked in a wide array of live sports and entertainment settings ranging from university sports production departments to renowned international competitions and high-profile live music events. He has developed a wealth of skills and knowledge in creating engaging and immersive experiences for audiences using cutting-edge technology and creative direction. Bray also has held leadership roles within key industry organizations including SVG, IDEA, and CSVA that are among the founders of the Collegiate Sports Video Association.

Bray and his venues team will bring a full portfolio of graphics solutions that enable operators to engage fans with graphics and data. Products within that portfolio include the PRIME CG, which can drive any aspect ratio and any pixel count to any screen, anywhere; the PRIME Click Effects system for stadium and in-venue production; Virtual Placement for real-time data visualization such as first-and-10 lines; and PAINT for best-in-class illustrated replay.

“Like our customers in the venues space, Bryan has been in the control room, managing the many elements that go into live in-venue production,” said Mike Truex, CEO at Chyron. “He knows those challenges, and he can listen and respond with the benefit of his own experience in the chair. We’re pleased to welcome him to the company as part of a growing team committed to the venues space.”