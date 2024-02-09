‘Pat McAfee’ Super Bowl set channels loft-like clubhouse

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show” set up shop at Super Bowl LVIII’s media area inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Vegas with a clubhouse-like feel packed with fun accents.

Instead of a traditional desk, an oval-shaped casino-inspired table fronted with LED is placed in one corner of the temporary set, which was designed by MPKScenic.

Behind this is a seamless video wall that can be used to simulate a window view or display graphics as well as a faux brick wall with open shelving stocked with sports memorabilia and decorative items.

Another video wall is found along the back wall, with an installation of wall-mounted, painted footballs used to create the feel of an American flag.

Opposite the casino table desk is a large faux brick wall showcasing an oversized version of the program’s logo next to additional open shelving with decorative and sports-themed items.

There’s also a wall-mounted NFL logo, large marquee-style “P” (for host Pat McAffee) and ESPN logo etched on a block of glass.

Advertisement

The simulated brick found throughout the space has the look of detailed masonry work, complete with weathering and knee-walls built by Mystic Scenic Studios, which handled the fabrication of the entire set.

Other details include industrial-style columns with edgelit accents and a header designed to look like metal girders, all of which helps contribute to the loft-like, industrial clubhouse-inspired feel.

The first two hours of “McAffee” airs on ESPN’s linear channel, with the final hour exclusive to ESPN+ and YouTube.