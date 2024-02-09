‘Pat McAfee’ Super Bowl set channels loft-like clubhouse

By Michael P. Hill

ESPN’sThe Pat McAfee Show” set up shop at Super Bowl LVIII’s media area inside Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino Vegas with a clubhouse-like feel packed with fun accents.

Instead of a traditional desk, an oval-shaped casino-inspired table fronted with LED is placed in one corner of the temporary set, which was designed by MPKScenic.

Behind this is a seamless video wall that can be used to simulate a window view or display graphics as well as a faux brick wall with open shelving stocked with sports memorabilia and decorative items.

Another video wall is found along the back wall, with an installation of wall-mounted, painted footballs used to create the feel of an American flag.

Opposite the casino table desk is a large faux brick wall showcasing an oversized version of the program’s logo next to additional open shelving with decorative and sports-themed items.

There’s also a wall-mounted NFL logo, large marquee-style “P” (for host Pat McAffee) and ESPN logo etched on a block of glass.

The simulated brick found throughout the space has the look of detailed masonry work, complete with weathering and knee-walls built by Mystic Scenic Studios, which handled the fabrication of the entire set.

Other details include industrial-style columns with edgelit accents and a header designed to look like metal girders, all of which helps contribute to the loft-like, industrial clubhouse-inspired feel.

The first two hours of “McAffee” airs on ESPN’s linear channel, with the final hour exclusive to ESPN+ and YouTube.

