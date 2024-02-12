CNN announces coverage for N.Y. special election

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN will provide comprehensive coverage of New York’s 3rd congressional district’s special election to replace former Rep. George Santos, leveraging the news organization’s breadth of reporting and political expertise.

On Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, CNN Special Election Night will begin at 8 p.m. eastern with anchors Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper leading coverage of the election of New York’s newest member of the House of Representatives. Dana Bash, Kasie Hunt, Manu Raju and Audie Cornish will provide expert analysis with Kaitlan Collins, Abby Phillip and David Chalian reporting from New York.

John King will be at the Magic Wall to break down the results as they come in across New York’s 3rd congressional district. Online, CNN’s continuous live coverage on CNN.com will include up-to-the-minute race projections, insights from reporters on the ground and analysis from veteran political journalists as information becomes available. Audiences can go deeper into the political process with CNN’s Election Center 2024 to follow results, including a live tracker after polls close on the outstanding vote to help better understand how ballots are coming in, as well as visual analysis of turnout.

CNN’s John Berman and Shimon Prokupecz will be reporting from polling locations in the district, and Miguel Marquez and Lauren Fox will be positioned at campaign headquarters. Melanie Zanona will report from Capitol Hill, MJ Lee will have the latest from the White House and Kristen Holmes will provide updates from the presidential campaign trail.

Audiences can follow CNN’s special coverage at cnn.com/election, via livestream with a cable log-in via CNN.com, CNN connected TV and mobile apps where available, and on CNN Max for Max subscribers.