ESPN tentatively renews CFP deal

ESPN has tentatively renewed its deal to remain the broadcast home of the College Football Playoff.

The new agreement is reportedly worth $7.8 billion over six years and will keep the CFP on the channel through the 2031-2032 season.

While a deal has reportedly been finalized in a broad sense, it is said to contain language that could void the agreement if details about its format due to the collapse of the Pac-12 conference.

Washington State and Oregon State are the only teams left in the Pac-12 for the coming season, with USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington switching to the Big Ten, and Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah moving Big 12. Cal and Stanford has signed with the ACC.

“The CFP’s management committee and board of managers have meetings scheduled for next week and continue to work through the complicated process of settling their outstanding issues,” The Athletic wrote. “The ESPN deal will not be ratified until the commissioners and presidents vote on the structure and financials of the expanded CFP.”

The current deal was set to expire in two years and worth around $608 million annually on average and includes rights to the CFP semifinals and championship and the additional New Year’s Six bowl games.