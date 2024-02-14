Fox Weather added to Hulu and TCLtv Plus

Fox Weather, Fox News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) weather service, has expanded distribution to Hulu + Live TV and TCLtv+, effective February 13th.

Fox Weather is available to Hulu + Live TV’s 4.6 million subscribers through its core lineup, which includes over 95 channels across news, sports, and entertainment programming.

Viewers will be able to find FOX Weather via the Hulu + Live TV channel guide.

Fox Weather also launched on TCLtv+ and is available to viewers now. Viewers can find FOX Weather by going to the TCLtv+ app’s news and opinion category. TCLtv+, which is available on all the TCL Connected TVs in the United States, is an online streaming service which provides over 300 FAST channels and thousands of blockbuster titles from world-leading content studios