NPAW notes growth in user engagement in VOD, linear TV

The 2023 “Video Streaming Industry Report” by NPAW has highlighted a notable increase in daily user engagement. For the first time in two years, the industry saw a 12% rise in the average time users spend watching VoD content per day and a 4% increase for Linear TV content.

This shift not only reflects a resurgence in content consumption but also indicates a potential shift in consumer preferences towards a more curated selection of platforms.

Episodic content remains at the forefront of VoD, commanding 67% of total global playtime. Meanwhile, movies edged up to account for 26% of all VoD minutes streamed. This distribution underscores the prevailing preference for series-based content while hinting at a growing appetite for cinematic experiences within the digital streaming landscape.

A focal point of the report is the significant enhancement in the Quality of Experience (QoE) across the board. A remarkable 38% global decrease in the buffer ratio, coupled with an 18% rise in the average bitrate in regions such as Asia, signals not just an improvement but a transformation in how content is delivered and consumed. These improvements suggest an ongoing commitment within the industry to refine and elevate the viewing experience.

Moreover, the ascendancy of big screens continues unabated, bolstered by the proliferation of Smart TVs. This trend reaffirms a clear consumer preference for immersive, large-screen viewing experiences over the convenience of mobile streaming for casual or on-the-go consumption.

Ferran G. Vilaró, CEO and Co-Founder of NPAW, noted the significance of these findings, emphasizing the industry’s period of renewal and growth. He highlighted the critical role of deep, analytical insights into end-user behavior and experience in crafting strategies that not only meet but exceed viewer expectations.

The data for this comprehensive report was gleaned from the NPAW Suite, representing real-time insights from over 190 global clients, including leading OTT providers, broadcasters, and telecom operators. This breadth of data offers an unparalleled view into the evolving dynamics of video streaming, providing a foundation for future growth strategies in the sector.

