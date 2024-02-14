The Jack Hannah Channel launches on Pluto TV from Hearst

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Hearst Media Production Group has announced the launch of The Jack Hanna Channel on Pluto TV, bringing a treasure trove of wildlife content to the free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) platform.

The channel, which was initially launched in 2021, has bolstered its lineup with the acquisition of 400 episodes of Jack Hanna’s popular shows, “Wild Countdown” and “Into the Wild,” in December.

Andrew Tew, HMPG’s SVP of global licensing & distribution, highlighted the channel’s success in attracting audiences across various platforms.

Pluto TV, part of Paramount Global, is equally enthusiastic about the partnership.

Scott Reich, SVP of programming at Pluto TV, expressed excitement over providing audiences with round-the-clock access to the wonders of The Jack Hanna Channel. This addition aligns with the platform’s commitment to offering more wildlife programming and opportunities for viewers to learn and explore.

The Jack Hanna Channel is not new to the streaming arena; it is already accessible on platforms such as Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Freevee, and Tubi. Its arrival on Pluto TV further extends its reach, allowing even more viewers to enjoy captivating wildlife content.

In addition to The Jack Hanna Channel, HMPG boasts a lineup of wildlife series, including “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild,” “Earth Odyssey,” “Wild Child,” “Oh Baby!,” and “Wildlife Nation.” These programs, hosted by personalities like Peter Gros, Dr. Rae Wynn-Grant, Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Janai Norman, and Jeff Corwin, further underscore HMPG’s commitment to delivering high-quality wildlife content to audiences worldwide.

