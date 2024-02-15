CW execs push for press to refer to ‘big five networks’

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CW gave members of the media an overview of its goals for the brand and goals of becoming the fifth “big” network at TCA.

Brad Schwartz, the network’s entertainment president, expressed hopes that the press would shift from referring to the “big four networks” to recognizing them as the “big five networks.”

Nexstar Media Group completed its acquisition of the majority of The CW in 2023. Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery, the original two partners on the network, still hold 12.5% each.

Despite acknowledging the challenges as an underdog, the network is still going after both scripted and unscripted content, along with a growing sports portfolio featuring LIV Golf, ACC football and basketball, NASCAR, and sports shows such as “100 Days to Indy” and “Inside the NFL.”

For scripted programming, Schwartz highlighted “Sullivan’s Crossing” and “Wild Cards,” both of which are Canadian productions. He disapproved of labeling The CW’s Canadian shows “Son of a Critch” and “Children Ruin Everything,” as “imports,” noting that they are actually co-productions.

In terms of upcoming shows, “All American” is set to return on April 1, 2024, followed by the comeback of “Walker” on April 3. 2024.

Spinoff “All American: Homecoming” is expected to debut in the summer after the conclusion of its parent show. Schwartz teased the final season of “Superman & Lois” and touted upcoming original “Sherlock & Daughter,” which is slated for a 2025 premiere.

Schwartz also announced a slate of unscripted shows including “Crime Nation,” a true crime series from former ABC News president James Goldston, featuring a different story each week. “Crime Nation” will debut Feb. 20, 2024.

“FBoy Island” spinoff “Lovers and Liars,” originally slated to be called “FGirl Island” will debut April 11, 2024, as well as “Police 24/7” on April 30, 2024. “24/7” follows the home and work lives of law enforcement officers and is expected to have a different feel than a typical reality show.

Game shows “Trivial Pursuit” and “Scrabble,” both based on existing popular IP, will start production in the spring of 2024.

In terms of sports, The CW was vague about the future, though it appeared to indicate more sports is on the way. It also is still working out details of its existing partnership with LIV Golf now that the league is part of of a joint venture along with the PGA Tour and PGA European Tour.