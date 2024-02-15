Paramount shutting down Noggin preschool streamer

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Noggin, the interactive learning subscription service from Paramount Global tailored for preschoolers, is shutting down.

This decision has resulted in substantial layoffs as part of a broader staff trimming that resulted in about 800 people losing their jobs Feb. 13, 2024.

As Noggin stops signing up new subscriptions, current subscribers will see a transition period.

Paramount+ has already started featuring Noggin’s content on its platform using the Nick Jr. name. Noggin was launched well before Paramount+ or its successor, CBS All Access.

Paramount had reportedly looked to sell off a majority stake in Noggin within the past year as it moved focus and resources toward Paramount+ and its FAST streamer Pluto TV.

Originally launched Feb. 2, 1999, as a linear cable television channel and website, Noggin originally counted MTV Networks and Sesame Workshop as partners.

In 2015, it underwent a relaunch as a subscription streaming service under full ownership of Paramount Global.

The service offered educational content for preschoolers, featuring beloved Nick Jr. characters from franchises such as “Paw Patrol,” “Dora the Explorer,” “Blue’s Clues,” “Shimmer and Shine,” “Blaze and the Monster Machines” and “The Wonder Pets!” Paramount also went shopping for other IP to bring into the fold.

Advertisement