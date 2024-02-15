Sony awards Suzanne Prete title of president of game show group

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sony Pictures Television has promoted Suzanne Prete to president of game shows.

Prete will continue to be responsible for popular syndicated game shows “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!”

She has also will continue to head up primetime specials the division produces for ABC, including celebrity versions of both “Wheel” and “Jeopardy!” as well as the latter’s “Masters” tournament series.

SPT also produces “Raid the Cage” for CBS and “The $100,000 Pyramid” for ABC.

Both “Wheel” and “Jeopardy!” have been renewed through the 2027-2028 season, thanks in large part to a key renewal deal with ABC, whose owned stations have carried at least one of the shows in some of the U.S.’s biggest markets.

SPT organized a separate game show group about two years ago and Prete was head of that as well.

Despite a bit of a bumpy ride after “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek died in 2020 when Sony’s head-scratching pick for his replacement lasted only one taping day followed by a slightly puzzling pairing of former champ Ken Jennings with actress Mayim Bialik as host of the daily version of the quiz show, SPT appears to have finally found its footing in the host department.

Sony released Bialik from hosting select episodes of the syndicated version of the show, though talks are ongoing about her future role on primetime specials and is moving forward with only Jennings helming those shows for consistency.

It appears Sony learned its lesson from the “Jeopardy!” debacle when “Wheel” co-host Pat Sajak announced his retirement. Sony moved quickly to find a replacement and ended up inking Ryan Seacrest. Meanwhile, co-host Vanna White used the opportunity to reopen talks with Sony and reportedly scored a bit raise and new contract from producers who were likely eager to keep her around in light of Sajak’s impending departure.

Prete will also be tasked with future development of other game shows for the division to handle and shop around.