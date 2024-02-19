CBS markets ‘Premiere Week’ after Super Bowl LVIII

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CBS has wrapped up a big marketing push for a week packed with premieres — a collection of new and returning shows that help mark the return of original episdoes following two major union strikes that shut down production on much of TV’s traditional primetime programming.

After months of picketing, SAG-AFTRA ended its 2023 strike Nov. 9, 2023; the WGA strike had ended earlier that year on Sept. 27, 2023.

With the unions covering performers and writers back at work, networks were able to get shows back into production that had been sidelined since May 2023 when the WGA struck (its actors’ counterpart would strike July 14, 2023).

This meant networks largely had to lean on reruns, overseas productions and reality and other shows not covered by the various union contracts.

Because pre-production of TV shows can take weeks or months, the effects of the strike echoed through the end of 2023 and into 2024, meaning many shows didn’t return with new episodes until earlier in 2024.

CBS wisely opted to save much of its original programming to return or debut after Super Bowl LVIII, which ended up scoring recording ratings.

Commercial breaks during the game (as well as other programming prior to and after it) were packed with a variety of promos for the big week, taking full advantage of a huge audience to get the word out that new episodes were returning.

CBS dubbed the week of Feb. 11, 2024, as “CBS Premiere Week.”

For the occasion, the network designed a colorful take on its now familiar “deconstructed eye” look that appeared to draw at least some of its color inspiration on the Super Bowl LVIII logo itself.

The colorful look also used a variety of textural, shadow and bevel effects, as well as a gradient that took a color journey through blue, violet, pink, orange and gold.

The design largely appeared bookending promos for either a single show or block of shows, such as the network’s Friday night lineup, though standalone spots still aired as well.

For promos co-branded under the premiere week look, the CBS logo shown toward the end of each promo tended to transition from the gradient to solid.

CBS also used “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert and Taylor Tomlinson, host of the new late night game show “After Midnight” to help promote the schedule, with the pair appearing in both full-length promos and short, quippy interstitial-style spots.

In these spots, Colbert and Tomlinson appeared in front of a background with a similar color palette as the standalone promos while a cheerful version of the “This is CBS” mnemonic would play.