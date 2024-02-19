Jim Acosta signs off from CNN weekend schedule ahead of move to weekdays

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN anchor Jim Acosta signed off his weekend show Feb. 18, 2024, ahead of his move to weekday mornings.

Acosta, whose shift switch is part of a broader programming shakeup for the network, will start appearing at 10 a.m. eastern Feb. 26, 2024, according to a post on Instagram.

The post includes a clip of his “short but bittersweet” sign-off from the weekend shift.

“I’ll miss the terrific team that got me on the air for hours and hours every weekend,” he wrote.

Acosta will anchor a show under the same name as his weekend show, “CNN Newsroom,” Monday through Friday.