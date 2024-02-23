CNN new morning schedule rolling out Feb. 26: Guides

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

CNN’s new morning schedule is rolling out Feb. 26, 2024 — at least most of it.

The network’s lineup began being updated on TV listings Feb. 23, 2024. A CNN rep did not immediately confirm the changes.

As expected, “CNN This Morning,” formerly known as “Early Start” with anchor Kasie Hunt becomes two hours and airs from 5 to 7 a.m. eastern.

“CNN NewsCentral” with John Berman, Kate Bolduan and Sara Sidner takes over from 7 to 9 a.m.

At 9 a.m., “CNN Newsroom with Jim Acosta” is scheduled to debut. Acosta previously indicated his show would debut Feb. 26 after exiting his weekend anchor spot.

The 10 a.m. hour is being filled with a program called “CNN Newsroom with Wolf Blitzer.” This was slot is eventually slated to be anchored by Pamela Brown, who is out on family leave. Plans call for it to switch to the name “The Bulletin with Pamela Brown” when she returns. Her return date has not been established yet.