Oliva Garvey joins KNBC L.A. as weekend sports anchor

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

KNBC has named Oliva Garvey sports anchor for the station’s weekend newscasts, the station announced Feb. 27, 2024.

Starting in March, Garvey will appear at 5, 6 and 11 p.m. alongside co-anchors Kathy Vara and Jonathan Gonzalez and meteorologist Stephanie Olmo.

“We are thrilled to welcome Olivia to the NBC4 news team,” said Marina Perelman, NBC4 Vice president of news, in a statement. “She is an outstanding sports journalist who has national expertise and a deep knowledge of local teams.”

Garvey joins NBC4 News from WJLA in Washington, D.C., where she served as weekend sports anchor and covered professional and college sports in the nation’s capital, including the Washington Commanders, Nationals, Capitals and Wizards, and sporting events such as the Army vs. Navy game, college football bowl games, and NFL playoffs.

Prior to ABC 7, she served as sports anchor and reporter for NBC Palm Springs, where she reported on prominent sporting events such as the BNP Paribas Open, the American Express Golf Tournament, and numerous high school sports. Early in her career, Garvey worked two seasons as a production assistant at the NFL Network’s “NFL Total Access” and NFL Redzone with Scott Hanson.

Garvey, a Southern California native, was born into the Los Angeles Dodgers family as the daughter of former star first baseman Steve Garvey. She attended the University of Arizona and Arizona State University.