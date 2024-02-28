Rise adds Jodi Morelli as growth manager for North America

Rise has announced the appointment of Jodi Morelli as Growth Manager for North America. This newly created position will be instrumental in expanding Rise’s presence and impact in North America, as part of the larger strategy of delivering the mission of empowering individuals globally, at all career stages.

Jodi Morelli brings over two decades of invaluable expertise within the media sector, having served in key roles for renowned brands including Liberty Media, MTV, and FOX, with a focus on affiliate and event marketing tactics designed to increase subscribers. Over the past eight years for Globecast, she has helped reach audiences with broadcast technology solutions customized for content owners all over the world.

Prior to this, Jodi gained extensive experience in the broadcast tech space, notably with PanAmSat, Intelsat, SES, and other technology organizations. Complementing her corporate background, she has successfully operated her own consulting firm for more than a decade. Jodi’s career reflects a continuous commitment to excellence within the dynamic landscape of media and entertainment.

Throughout her extensive tenure in the broadcast industry, Jodi has accumulated a wealth of experience in diverse event marketing roles. This encompasses both tradeshow and event management, a proficiency that aligns seamlessly with the profile-raising initiatives undertaken by Rise.

During her pivotal role as senior director at PanAmSat and during its acquisition by Intelsat, Jodi was selected by management to join the transition team and played a crucial role in harmonizing two distinct corporate cultures, contributing significantly to the successful integration of these entities. Her career trajectory not only incorporates the trends and transitions within the broadcast sector, but also underscores her commitment to fostering inclusive environments and effecting positive cultural transformations for Rise.

Jodi Morelli, Growth Manager for North America, Rise commented: “Witnessing the industry’s evolution over the years, I have found myself in cultures where I was the only woman in a department or on a project. I remain steadfast in my belief that there is ongoing work required to advance gender diversity in the media and broadcast sector. The U.S. market has substantial potential to elevate the visibility of Rise. We will work to unlock this opportunity and I am inspired by the huge impact Rise has had on women’s career development.”

Donna Smith, Managing Director, Rise said: “Jodi’s expertise and passion for promoting gender diversity align perfectly with Rise’s mission, and I am confident that her strategic leadership will significantly enhance our impact in the region. Her appointment marks a milestone in our journey towards fostering a more inclusive industry at a global scale. We look forward to the valuable contributions she will make to our team and the Rise community.”