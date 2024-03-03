What happened to ‘NBC Nightly News’ Sunday anchor Kate Snow?

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Viewers looking for NBC’s Kate Snow on Sunday editions of “NBC Nightly News” maybe be wondering where she is.

Snow announced Feb. 18, 2024, that she would no longer be anchoring Sunday editions of “Nightly” start at the end of the month.

Instead, she will be focused on anchoring “NBC News Daily,” an afternoon news program that NBC launched in 2022.

Viewers can still catch Snow from 2 to 4 p.m. on NBC News Now, the network’s free news streaming service.

Most NBC stations also carry an hour of “Daily,” which runs for a total of four hours on streaming, but whether you’ll see Snow or not will depend on where you live and what time your local NBC station carries the show.

While NBC is producing the four-hour show for streaming, local stations typically join the live feed at whatever time they have “Daily” on the schedule. This is often noon or 1 p.m. local time, but some also air it as early as 11 a.m.

Viewers in most eastern time zone markets typically won’t see Snow on the NBC broadcast network because Vicky Nguyen and Morgan Radford anchor from noon to 2 p.m. eastern.

Snow is more likely to appear co-anchoring alongside Zinhle Essamuah on stations in the mountain and Pacific time zones.

However, as mentioned, views wanting to see Snow on a daily basis can tune in via the NBC News Now app on connected TVs, smart devices or NBCNews.com.

Snow is also planning to continue contributing reporting to other NBC News broadcasts, including “Nightly.” She has also been featured on “Today” and “Dateline.”