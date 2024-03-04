Glensound introduces new AoIP interface products for NAB 2024

Glensound, industry leader in high quality audio systems is, once again, demonstrating its agility by introducing new and upgraded products much influenced by customer feedback. AoIP is now an essential ingredient of a product directed to the broadcast and A/V markets, and Glensound has an extensive portfolio of networked products.

NAB 2024 sees the introduction of the AoIP22M. This is a small format portable unit similar to the very popular AoIP22, with two analogue inputs and two analogue outputs to interface to a Dante/AES67 network. The main difference with the AoIP22M is that the inputs are switchable from line to microphone. The DC power input is using USB C to allow connection to generic plug-top power supplies or USB power banks. Main features include mic/line switchable inputs on XLR or Phoenix connectors, independent 48v phantom power, variable input gain controls and network connections via a single EtherCON Halo connector. Power options are PoE (Power over Ethernet) in addition to USB C.

The second product introduction for NAB is the DARK DAWN 1616M. This is the first of a new generation of the industry standard, DARK Dante/AES67 interfaces. This update incorporates several key features that have been requested by users. The DARK DAWN range of interfaces are multichannel analogue and AES input/output devices intended to be installed in a studio setting where cosmetic appearance is important, in addition to providing the legendary robustness of the original DARK 1616M. As this is a 16-channel device, analogue and AES I/O follows that pattern. The channels are assigned in pairs between analogue and AES with a maximum 16 in, 16 out. The inputs are mic/line/ 48v switchable. Channel gain can be adjusted from the front panel or remotely via GlenController (Dante version), with UDP control via a separate network connection also possible. Network connections can be either Dante or RAVENNA/AES67. The front panel also includes 16 individual channel meters plus a single hi-res meter for setting individual channel level and a 1/4” headphone socket for the monitoring of all input or output channels. Loss of network or power supply is reported by GPO. Power is from twin multimode AC supplies at the rear of this 1u rack mounting unit. The front panel is beautifully machined from a single block of aluminium with no screwheads or connectors visible to enhance its appearance.

ISE 2024 saw the launch of the DARK8MAIP. The added “P” stands for Phoenix connectors as an alternative to XLRs that are widely employed in broadcast and recording applications, but this type of connector is not universal in fixed installations. The original version of the DARK8MAI is a highly specified 8-input microphone amplifier that is portable and can be controlled from the GlenController Windows remote application. In many situations, multiple units may be employed, and Dante/AES67 network connectivity is key to simplifying the installation and increasing reliability. Twin EtherCON connectors are supplied for the copper connections and SFP slots for fibre. Additionally, redundant PoE (Power over Ethernet) and local 12-volt power options are both provided.

Another exciting product on show on booth C7912 is the hugely popular Vittoria 64. The Vittoria was initially well received when launched in 32-channel with Dante. The later addition of the RAVENNA version further increased popularity, and the demands for a higher channel count were loud and clear from the start. Vittoria 64 now provides a 64 x 64 (at 96kHz) network audio bridge with Dante or RAVENNA modules. A choice of sample rates from 44.1kHz to 192kHz can be accommodated (32 x 32 @ 192kHz). The two independent network interfaces are isolated from each other for security and there is no network connection between each interface. Audio is passed only in DSP. Each interface has primary and redundant network connections on copper and SFP fibre. Power is from twin multimode AC supplies, and this is all accommodated in a 1u 19-inch form factor.

Marc Wilson, Glensound’s Managing Director commented; “We are justifiably proud of our reputation for robustness and reliability which is so vital for broadcasters, but listening to the needs of our customers is equally important. AoIP is already a major part of our business, but it is still developing quickly, so responding to changing requirements is crucial to our continued success”.