Broadcast is embracing AI, but at what cost to other development areas?

Since OpenAI democratized the use of generative AI by launching Chat GPT in November 2022, AI has undeniably become a key focus for the broadcast industry.

It was a central theme at all the broadcast trade events we went to last year, and I expect that’ll be the case again this year. But even before Chat GPT came on the scene, media companies were already using AI-driven technology as a means of improving efficiency, particularly with content management. The difference now is that the rapid technological developments that have taken place over the last twelve to eighteen months have opened up real life applications that not long before, were just speculation. From content creation and editing, OTT service design, personalization, and optimization, to audience engagement and data analytics, the potential use cases are endless.

With the promise of delivering efficiency gains and improved profitability, industry leaders are clearly eager to embrace AI, and many companies are already integrating AI-driven tools into their workflows. It’s interesting that the industry seems a little less apprehensive about adopting AI than it is about other big transformative moves such as transitioning to the cloud. However, in the rush towards AI adoption, might other crucial areas of development be overlooked or neglected? What will the consequences be if individual businesses, and the industry as a whole, shifts its focus from areas such as improving business resilience or becoming more sustainable?

Pitfalls of having a narrow focus

There’s a risk that the industry’s enthusiastic embrace of AI may result in a kind of tunnel vision. As organizations allocate substantial resources towards AI-related development, there’s potential that other vital areas requiring time and investment may suffer. This shift in focus could result in stagnation or slower progress in those areas, and this could jeopardize the industry’s overall resilience and progression.

Look at what events since the beginning of 2020 have shown us. We now know the importance of being agile and flexible, so that we can respond easily and quickly to external pressures. Transitioning towards a cloud-based infrastructure will no doubt be part of the solution, but if all attention is focused on integrating AI, will the industry wide transition to the cloud be stalled? And if that happens, what impact will this have on the industry in terms of resilience and the need for flexibility?

Striking a balance

If there is a race to integrate AI as quickly as possible so as not to get left behind by competitors, we also need to work to ensure that less glamorous corners of the industry are not overshadowed, leaving vulnerabilities that may have long-term consequences.

There’s little doubt that by investing in AI-powered technology, a lot of the menial and repetitive tasks involved in media workflows can be automated or done more efficiently. For example, the addition of an AI chatbot is allowing us to help customers manage their cloud playout more easily. But equally, while it makes sense to invest in AI-powered technology that can automate and improve efficiency, it’s critical too that we also spend time and energy investing in strategies to address the other challenges that the industry faces.

Take sustainability for example, this is a critical problem affecting the whole industry that needs substantial resources invested into it. And if not tackled now, it’ll have far reaching consequences. Striking a balance between AI implementation and other work areas is crucial to ensure the long-term health of the industry.

Proceed with care

Alongside the obvious efficiency gains realized through automation across the entire media workflow, AI will also help broadcasters and media companies to improve content creation, manage media, and monetize content. Additionally, data analytics will become much more advanced which will lead to enhanced personalization and content discovery, improving the user experience. As AI technology continues to advance, its capabilities will evolve and expand. How this will shape the future of the broadcasting landscape is yet to be seen.

As the industry embraces the transformative power of AI, caution must be exercised to avoid the unintended consequences of tunnel vision. Despite the undeniable opportunities that AI brings, it’s crucial that the industry maintains a holistic perspective, not neglecting other pivotal areas that require development. Doing this will help to ensure a resilient and durable future. It’s not a question of whether AI should be adopted, but rather how it can be integrated without sacrificing other essential aspects that need investment and ongoing development.

