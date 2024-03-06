Best of British media tech helps NAB capture the vision

Bringing the best of innovation and expertise to the world market, the two GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland pavilions at the 2024 NAB Show (in the South Lower, West Halls, and independently in Central Hall) will feature 24 companies. These dynamic businesses cover the complete range of today’s media technology, showing how creative professionals can capture their vision with the best platforms.

The GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland pavilions are managed by Tradefair, who has organized the pavilion at NAB for over 20 years. Tradefair provides all the infrastructure and services for the pavilion exhibitors, who can then focus on presenting their products and services, to the huge number of visitors which NAB regularly sees.

In the West Hall and exhibiting for the first time, Ad Signal (W2446) aims to save media businesses cost and carbon footprint by tracking all the content through an organization, removing duplicates and optimizing quality. Aqua Broadcast (W2546) is a young but very successful company, using innovative design and engineering in transmitters and audio processors. Broadcast Radio (W2445), also joining the pavilion for the first time, provides station automation for professional broadcasters, on the ground and in the cloud.

Cerberus Tech (W2441) offers a secure, cost-effective and truly global content delivery network for broadcast, sports, live events and production. M2A Media (W2345) was founded by broadcast engineers, to develop flexible and scalable software tools to manage, publish and distribute video easily and cost-effectively. Open Broadcast Systems (W2442) supplies cutting-edge encoding and decoding for contribution and distribution circuits for premium video content. Speechmatics (W2344) is a transformative speech recognition platform, accurately understanding human speech regardless of age, gender, accent or dialect.

Starfish Technologies (W2544) is a world leader in transport stream splicing and processing, advertising insertion and localization, and video description technology. Trint (W2443) was founded by an Emmy Award winning war reporter, who used his experience to bring AI-assisted tools into the newsroom, to quickly craft narratives from transcribed audio and video. Yospace (W2243) is demonstrating its world class server-side ad insertion (SSAI). With 2000+ live channels under management, it stitches 3.5bn+ ads monthly, and has successfully monetized major sports events.

Over in the South Lower Hall, Christy Media (SL3085) specializes in recruitment and executive search for the broadcast and media industry. Coralbay.tv (SL4084) draws on the experience and knowledge of some of the most distinguished names in playout automation to deliver cloud-native, microservices-based playout automation systems. CUBE Studio (SL3082) delivers the perfect stage for production houses, advertising agencies and broadcasters to push creative boundaries using the latest virtual production technology and techniques.

Disk Archive Corporation (SL4089) creates high availability, high security archives and content libraries tailored for the needs of broadcast and media. Dizplai (SL4086) transforms one-way broadcasting into a compelling, two-way live experience, adding realtime audience engagement and interactivity to live news, sport and entertainment. Emotion Systems (SL4085) develops innovative file-based audio automation tools to prepare media for international distribution, including loudness management and file conversion, helping you do more with less.

GB Labs (SL5090) is a leader in intelligent and scalable shared storage to power and protect creative workflows, wherever the collaborators are located. Hitomi Broadcast (SL5080) is the global leader in precision measurement of circuit latency and lip-sync, avoiding distracting errors without guesswork. LWKS (SL3083) provides everything you need to automate media quality control to all contemporary professional video standards.

Quicklink (SL4184) focuses on practical and powerful solutions for remote production, optimizing workflows for broadcasters, production companies, sports bodies and corporates. RT Software (SL5088) is an award-winning provider of innovative broadcast graphics solutions, used around the world.

Salsa Sound (SL4080) offers AI-driven automated immersive audio mixing software, widely used in live sports and entertainment. Last but not least, TMD (SL4093) develops asset and workflow management solutions which enable users to have smarter processes and create more efficient organizations. Both Salsa Sound and TMD are taking part in the pavilion for the first time in 2024.

PAG (C7125) is widely recognized as a leader in battery technology, exhibiting independently in the Central Hall, PAG will be showcasing its new MPL Cinergy Battery for 24-33.6V cameras/equipment.

The GREAT Britain and Northern Ireland group at the 2024 NAB Show are managed by Tradefair. “There is no doubt that the major exhibitions, like NAB, are the cornerstone of marketing in the media industry,” said Mark Birchall, managing director of Tradefair. “Our pavilions are always busy, inspiring places, with visitors from North America and around the world learning about the unique propositions from our participants. This is set to be a record year for us.”