Broadpeak 2024 NAB Show exhibitor preview

Broadpeak, a global expert in video delivery with more than 150 customers serving more than 200 million end-users worldwide, will highlight how it is elevating video streaming experiences at the 2024 NAB Show. With Broadpeak’s software deployed on-premises, offered as a SaaS in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution, video service and content providers can deliver an exceptional quality of experience (QoE), boost monetization, and reduce costs.

“As the video streaming market evolves, all eyes are focused on improving monetization and delivering an outstanding quality of experience,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO at Broadpeak. “Broadpeak sets the standard for video delivery innovation, and we’re excited to highlight what’s new at the 2024 NAB Show. With our end-to-end video streaming solutions, service providers and content owners can deliver a more compelling video streaming offering and drive new revenue streams, while cutting their costs.”

Key highlights at 2024 NAB Show will include:

Boosting monetization with innovative targeted ad solutions

Broadpeak will highlight its state-of-the-art targeted ad insertion solutions that are simple to use, quick to deploy, and offered as a service. Available on the company’s SaaS platform, broadpeak.io, Broadpeak’s server-side ad insertion solution empowers video service providers to tailor content to individual preferences allowing the creation of seamless and individualized streaming experiences, ensuring users keep coming back for more. Two new demos will include:

Interactive targeted ads: A disruptive feature that boosts the performance of targeted advertising for video streaming services by allowing viewers to click on banner ads and receive a notification on their phone, guaranteeing clicks for advertisers.

Spot2Spot addressable TV: Broadpeak is taking addressable TV and server-side ad insertion for OTT streaming one step further with its new Spot2Spot feature. Today, most targeted ad technologies are limited to full ad break replacement, minimizing value for the targeted audience. With the Spot2Spot feature, content owners can replace specific spots within the ad break. Broadpeak will demo spot-level ad replacement for addressable TV and comprehensive ad tracking for both replaced and non-replaced ads.

Improving video streaming experiences and reducing costs with Broadpeak’s end-to-end solution

Broadpeak’s end-to-end video streaming solution supports every step of the workflow, from transcoding to delivery. At the 2024 NAB Show, Broadpeak will demonstrate how its modular solution adapts to each customer’s needs. Using Broadpeak’s end-to-end solution for streaming, video service providers can offer the best quality to viewers while reducing infrastructure and operational costs.

The demo will showcase Broadpeak’s end-to-end solution including transcoding, cloud-native origin and packaging, recording, content personalization, high-performance video delivery via Advanced CDN, multicast ABR, multi-CDN, analytics, and monitoring. On top of its market leading technology, Broadpeak will showcase added-value services the company can provide, such as training, benchmarks, and managed services.