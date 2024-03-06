Co-CEOs of C-SPAN leaving in 2024

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The co-CEOSs of C-SPAN are both exiting the public affairs network.

Rob Kennedy and Susan Swain are both planning to step down from the network by the end of 2024.

Kennedy, who also serves as the chief financial officer, will likely retire sometime in mid-May 2024. The network will replace him, at least in the CFO role, with Matt Deprey. Deprey is current vice president of finance for the network.

No details about Swain’s exit timing were announced.

The duo have been co-CEOs since 2012. Swain was hired by the network back in 1982, with Kennedy following in 1987.

C-SPAN has hired Carlsen Resources to help assist with a search for a new CEO. Kennedy and Swain have also been working with the network’s board to help ease the transition.

Short for Cable-Satellite Public Affairs Network, C-SPAN was launched in 1979 and is perhaps best known for providing live coverage of proceedings from within the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

The network has since evolved to feature a broader variety of programming.

The network also runs C-SPAN2 and C-SPAN3 as well as a radio service. Pay TV subscribers can watch the linear feeds via streaming as well.

C-SPAN does not air commercials, but instead gets most of its funding from a small fee added to cable and satellite TV bills. This, in turn, gives those subscribers access to the channels.