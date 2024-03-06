NFL to syndicate ‘Good Morning Football,’ relocate program to Los Angeles

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

“Good Morning Football,” the morning show of NFL Network since August 2016, is set to enter syndication for the 2024-25 season via a deal with Sony Pictures Television.

This move will introduce a two-hour extension series of the original program, which is set to move its production to Los Angeles, where NFL Media and the NFL Network is based.

Stations will have the option to air one or two hours of the show daily at their discretion which is being offering on a 7-7 barter split, allocating seven minutes for national advertising and seven minutes for local advertising within each hour of the program. This arrangement is part of ongoing deals that Sony indicates will be finalized and announced in the near future.

“Good Morning Football” includes hosts Kyle Brandt, Jamie Erdahl, Jason McCourty and Peter Schrager. It’s unclear if the current team will move to Los Angeles with the show or what other behind-the-scenes changes will occur.

“Good Morning Football” has had audience growth, with the most recent season posting a 16% increase in viewership, marking its most-viewed season since 2017. This uptick is attributed to the enhanced discussions on current NFL events and the personal lives of NFL players, such as the romance between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

The show is produced by Michael Davies and Embassy Row Productions, operating under the Sony Pictures Television banner.

Currently, “Good Morning Football” borrows a studio in New York City from regional sports network SNY.

