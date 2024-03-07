Dalet and Veritone reach agreement to distribute, transact and monetize media archives

Dalet, a leading technology and service provider for media-rich organizations, and Veritone, a leader in designing human-centered AI solutions, today announced a technology partnership that integrates the Dalet Flex media workflow ecosystem with Veritone’s AI-powered Digital Media Hub (“DMH”), featuring its commerce and monetization capabilities. The integration enables a seamless workflow from content creation through production, curation, packaging and distribution, empowering media, sports and entertainment customers to monetize their digital media archives.

“With content consumption being at an all-time high and media-rich organizations seeking new ways to bring in additional revenue streams, monetization of media archives and assets is key,” states Carl Farrell, CEO and Board Member of Dalet. “The combined power of Dalet and Veritone enables customers to overhaul their monetization initiatives, exposing and licensing their assets quickly, securely and with the highest level of control.”

The Dalet and Veritone referral partnership enables media and entertainment companies to maximize the return on investment of their content assets to generate new revenue streams. The secure, scalable and robust solution enables media-centric organizations to automatically deliver content to partners while remaining in control of their content catalog.

Key features include:

A cloud-native ecosystem to produce, manage, distribute, transact and monetize digital media content and archives.

Uniquely advanced rich metadata management, to drive content catalog exposure and automated publishing based on business rules.

The ability to easily implement branded digital marketplaces, offering a familiar content shopping experience for B2B clients, partners and affiliates.

Customizable B2B portals, flexible monetization business models and granular searches based on extensive metadata, including timecodes.

A highly efficient secure solution with a common vision, long-term shared roadmap, and outstanding customer service.

“Veritone’s AI-enabled technology has long been the tool of choice for some of the world’s most recognized brands because of its ability to more efficiently and effectively organize, manage and monetize content,” said Sean King, SVP, GM at Veritone. “Veritone and Dalet share a commitment to unlocking the true potential of digital content and we’re pleased to offer the content monetization capabilities of DMH to complete Dalet’s end-to-end platform and provide endless revenue opportunities to their customer base.”

A demonstration of the integration will be available at the upcoming NAB Show from April 14 to 17 at Veritone’s booth (W1642) and Dalet’s booth (W1713).