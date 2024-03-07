Miller Tripods is now shipping new broadcast, cinema tripod products

Provider of professional fluid heads and tripods, Miller Tripods announces its SkyX 8 fluid head, CinX 8 and 9 large fluid heads and CinX 20, 23 and 25 smaller fluid heads, CompassXV and AirV fluid heads are all now shipping.

This comes just in time for the brand to display these products at the 2024 NAB Show (Booth C5912), where Miller is celebrating 70 years in the industry.

The SkyX 8 delivers 16 positions of stepped counterbalance, with CB Plus™ and 120mm travel large Euro camera plate, and offers fast, repeatable counterbalance. The 7+0 positions of pan and tilt fluid drag system employs the Miller “right feel” smooth start and soft stop technology while the precise floating pan-tilt caliper locks ensure bounce free on-off performance. Constructed of lightweight high-strength die-cast alloy and rigid composite polymers, the SkyX 8 is extremely durable and robust for rugged outdoor shooting conditions delivering silky smooth pan-tilt fluid actions and symmetrical diagonals to match camera payloads up to 40kg (88Ibs). It employs precision heavy-duty ball bearings to ensure long, trouble-free usage.

The CinX 8 and 9 will also be on display at NAB and have a capacity of 40kg/88lbs, both employing an ARRI compatible side loading camera plate. The CinX 8 is fitted with a 150mm, low profile clawball and the CinX 9 has a flat base, which may be attached to a Mitchell flat base adaptor or a 150mm clawball. The CinX 9 is styled to a low profile cinematic attractive look. Both heads have 16 positions of counterbalance steps and 7+0 position pan and tilt fluid drag system.

Also being shown is the CinX 20, 23 and 25, handling up to 14kg/30.8lbs and Miller’s Versa universal camera plate. Light weight and compact, the CinX 20 and 23 are fitted with a 75mm clawball while the CinX 25 employs a 100mm clawball. All three have 16 positions of counterbalance.

All CinX models employ the Miller “Right Feel” smooth start and soft stop technology and well-balanced diagonal drag transitions and consistent drag resistance over a wide range of temperatures. Perfect for a variety of cinematic applications, the CinX 8 and 9 “all in one location” illuminated rear-mounted controls and bubble level enable operators to make adjustments in dimly lit conditions, without having to feel their way around or use a torch light.

Miller is also showcasing the CompassXV and the AirV, new versions of the CompassX and Air fluid heads, which will employ the new Versa side loading plate. Versa is a universal camera plate that is designed to allow users to switch between tripods from various manufacturers with ease.

More information about Miller Tripods is available at https://www.millertripods.com/en/.