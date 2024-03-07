Ross Video celebrating 50th anniversary at 2024 NAB Show

Ross Video has announced its plans for the 2024 NAB Show, taking place April 14-16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. With a major presence at the event and to mark its 50th anniversary, Ross will showcase its latest product innovations at Booth SL 2005, focusing on the value and impact of customer and partner collaboration.

As the premier event for media, entertainment, and technology professionals, NAB Show offers an ideal platform to explore the latest trends, technologies, and innovations across the broadcast industry. Attendees will have the opportunity to discover how Ross Video is enabling organizations from diverse industries to deliver exceptional video experiences and create stunning live productions, whether that’s in the cloud, the virtual studio, the newsroom, or anywhere else.

“We are thrilled to be returning to NAB Show as part of our milestone 50th-year celebrations,” said Jeff Moore, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Ross Video. “The event gives us the perfect stage to demonstrate our enduring passion for developing cutting-edge, reliable solutions that solve real-world challenges for our customers. We’re looking forward to welcoming attendees to our booth to see how Ross continues to shape the technology landscape across live production.”

NAB Show attendees can schedule a meeting with Ross Video at NAB by visiting https://www.rossvideo.com/go/2024-nab-show/