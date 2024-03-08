ABC News exec says she’s ‘still in charge’ after effective demotion: Source

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

ABC News president Kim Godwin appears to be in damage control mode, attempting to assure top staffers that she is “still in charge” despite effectively being demoted in February 2024.

According to New York Post sources, the news division is awash in rumors that Godwin’s leadership structure could be in trouble.

On February, ABC parent Disney announced a reorganization that created the role of president, news group and networks.

Debra O’Connell was selected to fill the new post.

After the changes were announced, Godwin reportedly demanded a call with senior ABC News leadership.

On that call, she reportedly said “I’m still in charge. This is my network. And if anyone has a problem with that, you can come see me,” according to a Post source.

The response, at least according to the source? Dead silence.

ABC News denied that Godwin said those words, though a second Post source confirmed that the first characterization of Godwin’s words was correct.

Advertisement

Godwin is the first Black woman to serve as the president of a major network’s news division.

Her appointment came amid controversy surrounding former “Good Morning America” executive producer Michael Corn, when he was accused of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment. Corn denied the charges and a lawsuit on the matter was eventually dismissed. Corn, who denied any wrongdoing, is now the top news executive at NewsNation.

Next, Godwin was faced with the controversy offer the relationship between “GMA3: What You Need to Know” co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. Both were married at the time, though separated from their spouses, and the relationship was consensual.

Godwin initially didn’t take public action against the pair. While Disney has policies against workplace relationships, it generally only prohibits them when one person is subordinate to the other. It appears that ABC and Godwin, at least initially, were suggesting that Robach and Holmes were not subordinate to each other, given they were in the same role.

However, pressure mounted after Holmes was accused of other inappropriate workplace behavior. Reports also surfaced that Robach kept alcohol in her dressing room (she pointed out that at least some of it was gifted to her by network brass).

Eventually, the controversy was too strong and ABC negotiated exit deals with Holmes and Robach.