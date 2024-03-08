NBC4, Telemundo 52 in L.A. hire new assistant news director

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

The NBC-Telemundo duopoly in Los Angeles has hired a new assistant news director.

Jamie Novogrod will join the stations March 11, 2024.

He will become part of the stations’ key leadership team, supporting both KNBC and KVEA’s news operations, which share a facility inside the Brokaw News Center in Universal City.

Novogrod comes to the stations from the Los Angeles Times’ entertainment unit, the L.A. Times Studios.

While there, he oversaw video production across the Times’ studio initiatives, including live in-person and virtual events, co-productions with emerging filmmakers and a daily news magazine show on Spectrum News 1 SoCal. Previously, he served as L.A. Bureau Chief for “Vice News Tonight on HBO,” where he supervised correspondents, producers and post-production staff and was responsible for news coverage spanning the western United States, Mexico and South America.

“Jamie is a dynamic journalist and leader with extensive foreign, national, and local reporting experience,” said Marina Perelman, NBC4 vice president of news in a statement. “His track record of producing cutting-edge content and leading editorial teams will build upon our legacy of engaging and impactful storytelling.”

Novogrod will report to Perelman.

“Jamie’s arrival to our news teams marks an exciting chapter for the stations,” said Mike Gaytán, Telemundo 52 vice president of news, in the statement. “His dedication, extensive investigative journalism background, and vast experience covering the Southern Border will further strengthen Telemundo 52’s commitment to delivering impactful stories that resonate with our audiences.”

This marks Novogrod’s return to NBCUniversal, who spent over a decade in various roles at NBC.

As a producer for NBC’s Chief Foreign Correspondent Richard Engel, he was on the ground during the revolution in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war of 2014 and made reporting trips to Russia, Afghanistan, northern Iraq and Nepal.

Earlier, Novogrod covered the 2012 presidential election during a 16-month assignment as an NBC News embed and traveled on major news events, including the Newtown school shooting, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the trial of George Zimmerman in the killing of Trayvon Martin.