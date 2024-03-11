New Disguise VX 3 media server is now shipping

Disguise has announced the public launch of its brand new VX 3 video playback hardware solution within its flagship VX range. First revealed at ISE earlier this year, the VX 3 features three 4K video outputs suitable for both projection and LED displays. This means it can handle both pre-rendered and real-time video playback from any third-party render engine, making the VX 3 Disguise’s most flexible, versatile and scalable VX machine yet for the next generation of live productions.

With live events currently undergoing an “IMAX-ification” effect through larger canvases, more pixels, higher content fidelity and greater bit depth, the VX 3 was built to unlock unmatched power per output for mid to upper-tier live shows, corporate presentations and immersive experiences, striking the perfect balance between performance and accessibility.

The benefits of VX 3 include: