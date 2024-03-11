New Disguise VX 3 media server is now shipping
Disguise has announced the public launch of its brand new VX 3 video playback hardware solution within its flagship VX range. First revealed at ISE earlier this year, the VX 3 features three 4K video outputs suitable for both projection and LED displays. This means it can handle both pre-rendered and real-time video playback from any third-party render engine, making the VX 3 Disguise’s most flexible, versatile and scalable VX machine yet for the next generation of live productions.
With live events currently undergoing an “IMAX-ification” effect through larger canvases, more pixels, higher content fidelity and greater bit depth, the VX 3 was built to unlock unmatched power per output for mid to upper-tier live shows, corporate presentations and immersive experiences, striking the perfect balance between performance and accessibility.
The benefits of VX 3 include:
- Support for both pre-rendered and real-time content and the ability to scale the video output capability without adding significant rack unit density as a result.
- The same new and improved, ruggedized chassis as the VX 4+, VX 2+ and GX 3, with auto-failover redundancy as standard.
- The ability to run in the same network with other VX or GX machines. The VX 3 also supports cluster rendering when used alongside multiple RX render nodes with RenderStream.
- The ability to composite a 4K 60p camera for XR with a back plate, front plate and set extension, making it suitable for XR and mid-sized VP studios.
- Built-in support for Disguise’s Designer software for designing next-generation visual experiences, from concept to delivery.
- 24/7, 365 best-in-class support from a highly-experienced team that has been delivering the best live events in the world for more than 20 years, as well as local service centers and server loan programs to ensure any project will run without a hitch.
