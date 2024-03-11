Shotoku’s latest TR-XT control system and studio robotics: New features to be introduced at NAB 2024

Shotoku USA, Shotoku Broadcast Systems’ North American operation, will be demonstrating the latest version of its TR-XT control system at NAB 2024 with numerous innovative features incorporated since its introduction at NAB 2023. TR-XT will join Shotoku’s show lineup, including the Company’s AutoFrame face tracking technology, to offer attendees a glimpse into the future of studio robotics control. Other highlights to be demonstrated on Booth C3816 are the Company’s TI-11X elevator pedestal, fully-robotic flagship SmartPed pedestal, and the full range of Shotoku’s pan and tilt heads and control panels – all that accommodate applications ranging from broadcast to legislatures to pro AV environments.

“After the incredible reception our upgraded TR-XT received last year, we are excited to bring it back to NAB with even more improvements and a significantly enhanced feature set,” says Matt Servis, Robotic Support Specialist for Shotoku USA. “This is a visual business, and these extraordinarily appealing enhancements will provide operators with more options and the ability to perform more efficiently. You would be right to think none of this is particularly life-changing, but for someone under the pressure of live production, these enhancements can be the difference between a stunningly successful broadcast and one hindered by unnecessary obstacles.”

TR-XT goes from strength to strength

Shotoku began the roll out of the updated TR-XT studio robotics control system last year. The system, instantly popular, has since gone live in multiple sites but continues to undergo enhancements to meet the challenges inherent in high-pressure 24/7 live studio production.

This new version is built around the core of its widely deployed predecessor but offers much more new functionality than just an update. All the resiliency and reliability of previous systems have been retained, eliminating single failure points and preserving all its unique redundancy. The new version, however, has moved to a Windows 11 operating system and implements even more of the distributed front-end / back-end architecture and fully supported virtualized remote database support. For NAB 2024, the TR-XT is sporting a fresh easier-on-the-eye style of command buttons and color scheme that makes navigating the system easier than ever. The StudioView shot-planning capability has significantly more powerful multi-camera tools so camera positions are easily understood within a scaled real-studio layout image, and fully-updated AutoFrame face tracking technology has been implemented. More advanced database handling and data shadowing has been integrated for seamless shared operation over numerous, simultaneous control positions. Sharing of a central database is fully supported, but with full shadowing should connection to the server be lost, ensuring ‘the show will go on’ regardless.

AutoFrame face tracking – best of both worlds

AutoFrame, Shotoku’s technology that allows for seamless real-time face tracking and shot recall, will be shown with substantial developments also. Shotoku has always believed automatic face tracking is pointless if the system needs a dedicated operator, or two! By making the system as autonomous as possible, while ensuring human intervention can be instantaneous and seamless, AutoFrame offers the best of all worlds. Responding to customer requests Shotoku have expanded the capacity for multiple channels simultaneously tracked (now 10 and counting!) as well as intelligently defining and maintaining the desired framing, including live zoom adjustments.

“Tracking is becoming more sophisticated every day and while sophistication can mean improved tracking performance, it should never be at the expense of reliability or ease of use,” adds Servis. “Shotoku’s AutoFrame ensures that a production never suffers from a disruption by building the ability for seamless human intervention into the technology.”

Always in style

Shotoku’s SmartPed fully robotic pedestal is always in style and at the heart of the booth. The flagship pedestal of Shotoku’s platform, SmartPed is designed to meet the requirements of most robotic camera applications, ranging from lightweight payloads to fully loaded cameras with large lenses, hand-controls and prompters, and accessories.

Shotoku will also be highlighting its newest TI-11X elevator pedestal aimed at studios where full manual override is not a priority. The design of the pedestal’s base makes cable management simple with the self-contained power and network connectivity within the unit.

Also being shown, Shotoku’s Orchestra CMS control system designed to address the growing demands of today’s televised legislature proceedings, and the Company’s extended family of pan / tilt heads including the TG-27, TG-47 and TG-18.