BBC News launching FAST offering

BBC News has launched a free, advertising-supported streaming television offering.

The British broadcaster launched the new channel in partnership with AMC Networks, which owns 49.9% of the linear BBC America, through its BBC Studios division.

At launch, the BBC News FAST is available on Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Vizio WatchFree Plus, Sling Freestream, Plex and Pluto TV.

“This is a significant milestone for the BBC as this launch will more than double the current reach and availability of the BBC News channel in the U.S. at a time when access to independent news and information is more important than ever,” said Tara Maitra, chief commercial officer, global media and streaming of BBC Studios, in a statement. “We’re proud to launch this channel with the support of so many of the leading CTV/FAST platform partners as we continue to expand the footprint of BBC News and bring the BBC’s journalism to wider audiences in the region.”

The feed is identical to what viewers see on DirecTV, Comcast Xfinity, Charter Spectrum, YouTube TV, Philo and Dish, though advertising is dynamically inserted.

Content originates from BBC studios in the U.K., U.S. and Asia and features Matthew Amroliwala, Christian Fraser, Lucy Hockings, Maryam Moshirir and Sally Bundock in the U.K.; Sumi Somaskanda and Caitriona Perry in Washington, D.C., and Steve Lai in Singapore.

The FAST launch comes as the BBC, like many media companies, are eying the market as a way to capture more ad dollars.

By repurposing its existing content, the network and AMC likely end up pocketing most of the ad revenue sold.

For the BBC, expansion outside of the U.K. is also a key way to expand its revenue base. The network’s core U.K. operations are funded by a fee collected from U.K. households with televisions.

No advertising airs during its content when viewed by U.K. residents, but the broadcaster long ago figured out it could boost revenues by offering its content overseas via simulcasts of its 24 hour BBC News channel and its BBC America partnership with AMC.

These channels have been available on many pay TV packages around the globe for years and are ad-supported.

Such offerings could prove critical to the broadcaster as lawmakers debate the future of the licensing fee model for U.K. residents.

The BBC underwent significant cost-saving measures in 2023 in order to solidify its financials.

This included combining the offering formerly known as BBC World News with the 24-hour news channel offered in the U.K. It’s this feed that is, in turn, being used to power the FAST service.

BBC America will still operate as a linear channel. It offers a wider array of programming than just news and information.