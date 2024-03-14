IHSE USA to showcase solutions built for high performance, flexibility, and security at 2024 NAB Show

IHSE USA today announced it will showcase its latest KVM and extender solutions designed to deliver flexibility, security, and high performance in Booth SL5115 at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas. Solutions include the high-performance KVM system based on the JPEG XS codec and created in partnership with Fraunhofer IIS, the Kvm-Tec Scalable Pro Line for 10G/multiview applications, the Draco SIRA CON for remote access to KVM systems, as well as the company’s KVM solutions for command and control and video wall applications.

“In today’s broadcast and production applications, remote access is key but demands features that ensure flexibility and security without any loss in quality and efficiency,” said Dan Holland, marketing manager at IHSE USA. “At NAB we will present the latest solutions in the IHSE portfolio that underpin these benefits and leverage our 40 years of expertise to ensure operators, engineers, and producers have the tools they need in today’s fast-paced environment.”

IHSE and Fraunhofer IIS product partnership

At NAB, IHSE will highlight its longtime relationship with Fraunhofer IIS’ design team. IHSE has again partnered with Fraunhofer IIS to develop a next-generation KVM system based on their high-performance JPEG XS codec. JPEG XS allows transferring high-resolution and high-quality video data over standard Ethernet or other wired connections with limited computing resources. Fraunhofer goes a step further by providing functionality for encapsulating code streams into file formats and transport streams. These formats are often essential in broadcasting workflows and equipment to fully leverage the low latency and high quality of JPEG XS.

By using Fraunhofer’s JPEG XS SDK and IHSE’s JPEG XS IP core for field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), innovative and ultralow-latency broadcast, in-house, and gaming video routes can be realized with predictive and precise rate control. With this partnership, the library will be integrated into IHSE’s Draco Con App, which will introduce a new dimension of flexibility to KVM systems. The software-based KVM solution enables users to access an IHSE KVM network via IP protocol from a standard, network-connected PC.

Kvm-Tec series extenders for KVMoIP with 4K and multiviewer capabilities

On display will be Kvm-Tec’s Scalable Pro Line, supporting networked 4K multiviewer capabilities over a 10G network switch. Unique features include the ability to control and manage up to 16 computer sources on a single display via a single keyboard and mouse. By simply moving the mouse inside the gridded cell and clicking, the operator has full control of the source. In addition, up to four Scalable receivers can be network-bonded to allow up to 64 sources across the four displays.

Draco SIRA CON (Series 488) for remote access to KVM systems

At NAB, IHSE will also highlight the Draco SIRA CON, which provides remote, real-time access to a Draco tera KVM matrix via typical network connections. Remote users access the matrix using an HTML 5.0 browser, client software, or SIRA User Station. The fully flexible, fully secure IP module adds more flexibility to the Draco tera matrix series without sacrificing the philosophy of securely isolating the core matrix and signal management from TCP/IP. Encrypted signal transmission via IP ensures protection of intellectual property while still offering the most flexible access to matrix-connected target devices from remote locations via private or public networks. HTML 5-based browser access offers the highest flexibility, even from mobile devices, for remote administration, while Windows- or Linux-based client software adds more performance and features along with a high level of flexibility when used on laptops or desktop computers. The two-slot Draco SIRA CON is compatible with the Draco vario extender series fitting in the Draco vario chassis. The SIRA CON also offers HDMI and USB interfaces for local access at the rack level.

KVM for command and control and video wall applications

At the booth, visitors will see a variety of KVM solutions for control room applications. One of the benefits of an IHSE KVM system is that it brings together multiple disciplines, sectors, or actors to centralize monitoring, control, and distribution of critical information in a secure, fast-access approach. For large video wall applications, IHSE offers the Draco MV42 four-port multiview display processor that combines 4K60 multi-image video processing with remote keyboard/mouse control. It is offered in HDMI or DisplayPort supporting either single-head or dual-head sources. Ideal for conference rooms, control rooms, or classrooms, the versatile MV42 represents the next generation of multiview technology. It can be used as a stand-alone multiviewer or easily integrated into a Draco KVM switching system.

With the new Kvm-Tec Scalable Multiview Commander, up to 16 sources in full HD or 4K can be combined and displayed on a single 4K monitor and controlled via one mouse and keyboard. Compatible with standard 10G network switches and capable of supporting up to 2,000 endpoints, users can select any 16 sources and manage them directly via OSD menu shortcuts or directly through Kvm-Tec’s switching manager software.