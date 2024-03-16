Sling TV launches ‘Auto Record’ feature ahead of March Madness

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Sling TV has announced a new feature called Auto Record that will allow sports fans to help ensure they don’t miss

The feature, which requires users to opt-in, automatically records all NCAA Football, NFL, NBA, NCAA Men’s Basketball, MLB, NHL, Premier League, NCAAW, WNBA, Bundesliga and La Liga Santander games and matches that are available within a user’s specific Sling TV package.

The feature notably launches just before NCAA March Madness games tip off.

Auto Record is available on Roku, Samsung, Vizio and Xbox devices, with more devices to come. It does require users to be subscribed to the $5-per-month DVR add-on.

Sling continues to offer an improved sports score browsing feature. Users can track updated scores from multiple sports and switch between games in a single view. It’s available for Amazon, Andriod and Apple TV users immediately, with wider availability coming soon.

Sports Side View continues to be available as well, offering users a small screen overlay while working on presentations and spreadsheets. This feature is only available via browser-based streaming at watch.sling.com.