Pa. station begins promoting its 75th

WGAL, Hearst’s NBC affiliate in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, is getting ready to mark its 75th anniversary.

The station has set up a website for the occasion and is asking viewers to share their memories of the station.

The station first signed on March 18, 1949.

The station also released a 75th-anniversary logo that features its current logo alongside a single stylized “75 years” lockup.

So far the station has not included its “historic” “TV8” logo that continues to be featured on local “drive carefully” signs the station has installed throughout the viewing area. These signs are typically customized with the specific locale where it is mounted.

Despite having dropped that version of the logo years ago, it continues to use them for the public service traffic signs that are well-known throughout the region.

A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the anniversary the station is celebrating.

