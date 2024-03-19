Telemundo appoints news director for Fresno, Sacramento stations

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Telemundo has named Candy Duran to lead the news divisions for two of its owned stations in California.

Duran, who starts in the new role April 8, 2024, will be responsible for the newsrooms at KNSO in Clovis-Fresno, California, and KCSO in Sacramento, California.

KNSO is about 160 miles down the road from KCSO and the two stations already share a president and general manager, Stacy Owen, who will be Duran’s boss.

The two Spanish language stations produce news under the names Telemundo 51 Fresno and Telemundo 33 Sacramento.

Curan brings experience working in local news across California, including most recently as executive producer for KFTV in Fresno, a rival Spanish-language station owned by TelevisaUnivision and affiliated with Univision.

She also worked for over a decade as an assignment editor, writer and producer at KDTV in San Fransisco, another TelevisaUnivision-owned Univision station.

He early career included being a reporter for Univision station KUPB in Texas. She also worked in Spanish-language radio and interned at Telemundo-owned KSTS, Telemundo Area de la Bahía 48, in San Francisco.

