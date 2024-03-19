Newsbridge rebrands as Moments Lab, reflecting expanded focus on video moments, AI

Subscribe to NewscastStudio for the latest news, project case studies and product announcements in broadcast technology, creative design and engineering delivered to your inbox. First Name Last Name Your Email Address (Required)

Newsbridge has rebranded as Moments Lab, signifying its expanded focus on identifying and leveraging the most engaging moments within video content across various industries, including media, sports, entertainment and brands.

“We wanted to think about a new name that will better reflect our ambition, our ambition… about finding the good moment,” said Moments Lab’s co-founder and CEO, Philippe Petitpont, in an interview with NewscastStudio.

Petitpont reflected that the term ‘moments’ was a good overall fit for the rebrand because “moments are life, that’s what life is made of.”

The change was also driven by a misconception around the former name, with many associating the company solely with news production.

“The name of the company could be better to talk to the market. And we said, ‘Okay, we are not only news, we’re doing lots of different stuff. And we’re not doing just the bridge, we’re helping people to find the real moments they have in their library, in the archive, in the fresh content,'” said Petitpont.

The rebranding follows Moments Lab’s investment into R&D and the successful launch of its AI indexing models, MXT-1.

Petitpont emphasized the significance of understanding the narrative and emotional angles within video content, demonstrating how Moments Lab’s technology can identify and describe key sequences that evoke specific viewer reactions.

“It’s about understanding the narrative and goal of this video,” he explained. “This is kind of an ultimate level of video understanding that is really showing what’s happening in the narrative, and not just only what’s in the picture or individual.”

This level of video understanding is crucial for content creators and producers looking to build engaging stories more efficiently. Moments Lab aims to reduce the time creators and editors spend finding relevant shots, allowing them to focus more on the creative aspects of video production.

“Some customer are saying we are spending 50% of our time to find a relevant shot in the relevant moment we need to build our story. Our goal is to make sure that this 50% can be reduced by 70%. So that building a video will be way faster and cheaper than ever,” Petitpont noted.

Looking ahead, Moments Lab sees growth potential in the content creation industry.

A recent Goldman Sachs study estimates the market to reach $470 billion by 2027, with a significant portion of this growth driven by brands becoming content creators themselves.

“We’ve seen a lot of new releases of AI leaders that are sharing impressive stuff. The problem is that they’re not really taking into account the go-to-market. How do you sell your product to the video industry on that?” Petitpont pointed out, emphasizing the importance of affordable and accessible AI solutions for content creators.

As the video industry evolves, Moments Lab remains committed to empowering storytellers and content creators by handling the tedious tasks of video production, ultimately enabling them to express their creativity and share compelling stories with the world.

“Our job is to make sure that people can spend much more time on creativity, rather than logging, or doing the heavy lifting of everything,” Petitpont stressed. “It’s too expensive to build video today, and we want to contribute to make this art, let’s say, not a craft but really an industry, we say.”

Moments Lab’s rebranding and focus on video moments align with the growing demand for efficient and cost-effective video production across various sectors.

Looking to the future, Petitpont believes that the video industry is just beginning a significant transformation.

“I think it’s starting to change, but it’s going to be so… We can keep this example, maybe. It’s two takes to what? Five years, 10 years to be like the state of the art. I think it’s going to be way faster for what’s coming right now, because the savings, and the creativity boost that we can win can be way faster,” he predicted.

Moments Lab will showcase new features for its MXT-1.5 AI indexing models at the 2024 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

